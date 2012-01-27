UPDATE 1-Shipping routes via Oman opened to give Qatar food lifeline
* Food importer says hundreds of containers on their way (Updates with further comment, detail, context)
Jan 27 (Reuters) - NICHIRYO PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 13.56 13.18 (+2.9 pct) Operating 342 mln 201 mln (+70.0 pct) Recurring 319 mln 174 mln (+83.5 pct) Net 301 mln 137 mln (+119.2 pct) EPS Y14.36 Y6.55 NOTE - Nichiryo Baking Co Ltd is a bakery For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2218.TK1.
* Food importer says hundreds of containers on their way (Updates with further comment, detail, context)
ROME, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Nearly a third of the world's population is obese or overweight and an increasing number of people are dying of related health problems in a "disturbing global public health crisis", a study said on Monday.