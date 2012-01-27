Jan 27 (Reuters) - YAMATO MATERIAL PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 9.11 8.60 (+6.0 pct) Operating 660 mln 440 mln (+49.8 pct) Recurring 646 mln 453 mln (+42.4 pct) Net 247 mln 214 mln (+15.4 pct) EPS Y66.40 Y57.56 NOTE - Yamato Material Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7620.TK1.