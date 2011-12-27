Dec 27 (Reuters) - MIMASU SEMICONDUCTOR PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 May 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST Sales 23.37 32.77 50.00 (-28.7 pct) Operating 1.63 1.45 2.50 (+12.6 pct) Recurring 1.50 1.15 220 mln (+31.2 pct) Net 855 mln 657 mln 1.20 (+30.0 pct) EPS Y25.54 Y19.64 Y35.84 Annual div Y12.00 Y12.00 Y24.00 NOTE - Mimasu Semiconductor Industry Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in silicon wafers For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8155.TK1.