Dec 27 (Reuters) - DAIWA OFFICE INVESTMENT CORP. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Dividend 4,464.00 yen 4,100.00 yen NOTE - Daiwa Office Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (Reit) managed by K.K. daVinci Select, a wholly-owned unit of KK DaVinci Advisors 4314.OS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8976.TK1.