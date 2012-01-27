Jan 27 (Reuters) - NITTO KAKO PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 7.34 7.25 9.80 (+1.2 pct) Operating loss 9 mln prft 44 mln prft 25 mln Recurring loss 23 mln prft 30 mln prft 5 mln Net loss 27 mln prft 10 mln nil EPS loss Y0.73 prft Y0.28 nil Annual div nil NOTE - Nitto Kako Co Ltd is an industrial rubber manufacturer For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5104.TK1.