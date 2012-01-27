Jan 27 (Reuters) - NISSEN HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to Dec 20, 2011 Dec 20, 2010 Dec 20, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales 140.72 137.39 144.30 (+2.4 pct) Operating 2.71 3.20 3.40 (-15.3 pct) Recurring 2.88 2.85 3.50 (+1.3 pct) Net 2.38 3.00 3.20 (-20.8 pct) EPS Y46.81 Y59.10 Y63.01 Annual div Y12.00 Y9.00 Y12.00 NOTE - Nissen Holdings Co Ltd is a major catalog retailer For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8248.TK1.