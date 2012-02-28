BRIEF-Wai Chun Group says unit and Hodgson Technologies Limited enter into equity transfer agreement
* Co, Trend Access (unit) and Hodgson Technologies Limited entered into equity transfer agreement
Feb 28 (Reuters) - ACRODEA INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Aug 31,2012 Aug 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.15 3.15 Operating loss 136 mln loss 136 mln Recurring loss 679 mln loss 477 mln Net loss 423 mln loss 485 mln NOTE - Acrodea Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3823.TK1.
* Co, Trend Access (unit) and Hodgson Technologies Limited entered into equity transfer agreement
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.