Feb 2 (Reuters) - WELLNET CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.96 3.89 Operating 560 mln 550 mln Recurring 535 mln 540 mln Net 975 mln 1.00 NOTE - Wellnet Corp provides payment settlement service. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2428.TK1.