UPDATE 1-Under pressure to soften Brexit, PM May to meet Northern Irish 'kingmakers'
* Brexit talks due to begin next week (Recasts, adds detail on Brexit)
Dec 28 (Reuters) - JAPAN ERI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 28.00 yen 27.00 yen -Q2 div 14.00 yen 14.00 yen NOTE - Japan Eri Co Ltd assesses real estates and buildings. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2419.TK1.
* Brexit talks due to begin next week (Recasts, adds detail on Brexit)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 Cross-border money transfer service WorldRemit is enabling its immigrant customer base to send money home using Android Pay, making it the first international remittance firm to run on the Google payments system, the company said on Tuesday.