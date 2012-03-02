March 2 (Reuters) - JAPAN FOUNDATION ENGINEERING CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.10 19.20 Operating loss 1.05 loss 70 mln Recurring loss 940 mln prft 40 mln Net loss 1.07 loss 120 mln NOTE - Japan Foundation Engineering Co Ltd is involved in foundation engineering work. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1914.TK1.