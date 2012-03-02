March 2 (Reuters) - IMURA ENVELOPE CO INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Jan 31,2012 Jan 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 19.88 19.84 Recurring 135 mln 70 mln Net 70 mln 80 mln NOTE - Imura Envelope co Inc is a maker of diverse envelops. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3955.TK1.