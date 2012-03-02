March 2 (Reuters) - JAPAN FOUNDATION ENGINEERING CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.58 17.50 Operating loss 700 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 590 mln prft 210 mln Net loss 720 mln prft 80 mln NOTE - Japan Foundation Engineering Co Ltd is involved in foundation engineering work. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1914.TK1.