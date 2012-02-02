Feb 2 (Reuters) - KYORITSU ELECTRIC CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.00 24.00 Operating 650 mln 330 mln Recurring 750 mln 400 mln Net 350 mln 250 mln NOTE - Kyoritsu Electric Corp is engaged in development and designing of factory automation systems, control devices. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6874.TK1.