Nov 29 (Reuters) -

MAINICHI COMNET CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.95 4.27 Operating 160 mln 17 mln Recurring prft 70 mln loss 50 mln Net prft 28 mln loss 16 mln

NOTE - Mainichi Comnet Co Ltd provides various support services for students, such as finding apartment houses and part-time jobs.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8908.TK1.