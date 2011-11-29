Nov 29 (Reuters) -
CYBELE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Aug 31, 2011 Aug 31, 2010 Aug 31, 2012
Feb 29, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 3.66 4.03 3.90
1.98 (-9.2 pct) (-6.1 pct)
(+6.6%) (+5.1%)
Operating 205 mln 187 mln 246 mln
113 mln
(+9.4 pct) (+39.6 pct) (+19.6%)
(+59.6%)
Recurring 196 mln 175 mln 245 mln
112 mln
(+11.7 pct) (+47.6 pct) (+24.7%)
(+71.3%)
Net 82 mln 80 mln 117 mln
52 mln
(+3.0 pct) (-25.6 pct) (+41.4%)
EPS Y4,578.99 Y4,446.56
Y6,475.54 Y2,878.02
Shares 18,068 18,068
Annual div Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00
Y3,000.00 -Q2 div nil
nil nil -Q4 div
Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00 Y3,000.00
NOTE - Cybele Co Ltd operates bakery store chains..
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
