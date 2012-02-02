BRIEF-Tonly Electronics' shares on trading halt
* Trading in shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Three months to December 31, 2011 (in billions of yen unless specified) LATEST PREVIOUS (Group) FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.13 9.00 Operating 500 mln 200 mln Recurring 510 mln 200 mln Net 330 mln 160 mln EPS 1,637.97 yen 784.11 yen NOTE - Dwango Co Ltd develops entertainment systems and content for cellular phone users. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3715.TK1.
* Trading in shares of Tonly Electronics Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 11 Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline and Laurie Metcalf were among early winners on Sunday at the annual Tony Awards honoring the best of Broadway.