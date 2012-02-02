Feb 2 Three months to December 31, 2011 (in billions of yen unless specified) LATEST PREVIOUS (Group) FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.13 9.00 Operating 500 mln 200 mln Recurring 510 mln 200 mln Net 330 mln 160 mln EPS 1,637.97 yen 784.11 yen NOTE - Dwango Co Ltd develops entertainment systems and content for cellular phone users. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3715.TK1.