Feb 2 (Reuters) - NANO MEDIA INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 12 months to 12 months to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.85 2.02 Operating loss 112 mln prft 7 mln Recurring loss 111 mln prft 8 mln Net loss 210 mln loss 43 mln NOTE - Nano Media Inc provides mobile content services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3783.TK1.