Feb 2 (Reuters) - NANO MEDIA INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 15 months to 15 months to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.18 2.51 Operating loss 199 mln prft 18 mln Recurring loss 198 mln prft 19 mln Net loss 297 mln loss 32 mln NOTE - Nano Media Inc provides mobile content services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3783.TK1.