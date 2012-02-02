Feb 2 (Reuters) - GREE INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 160.00-170.00 130.00-140.00 Operating 80.00-90.00 60.00-70.00 Recurring 80.00-90.00 60.00-70.00 Net 44.00-50.00 33.00-39.00 EPS 189.99 yen-215.90 yen 142.70 yen-168.65 yen NOTE - Gree Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3632.TK1.