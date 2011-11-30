Nov 30 (Reuters) -
TRI CHEMICAL LABORATORIES INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.99 2.28 4.00
(+31.2 pct) (+37.0 pct)
Operating 276 mln 168 mln 287 mln
(+64.4 pct)
Recurring 256 mln 139 mln 272 mln
(+83.4 pct)
Net 159 mln 116 mln 163 mln
(+36.8 pct)
EPS Y22.52 Y16.53 Y22.96
Diluted EPS Y21.42 Y15.77
NOTE - Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc is the full company
name.
