Nov 30 (Reuters) - TRI CHEMICAL LABORATORIES INC CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 2.99 2.28 4.00 (+31.2 pct) (+37.0 pct) Operating 276 mln 168 mln 287 mln (+64.4 pct) Recurring 256 mln 139 mln 272 mln (+83.4 pct) Net 159 mln 116 mln 163 mln (+36.8 pct) EPS Y22.52 Y16.53 Y22.96 Diluted EPS Y21.42 Y15.77 NOTE - Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4369.TK1.