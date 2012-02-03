Feb 3 (Reuters) - SANYEI CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 33.50 33.50 Operating 1.47 1.43 Recurring 1.60 1.50 Net 890 mln 870 mln NOTE - Sanyei Corp is a trading company specialising in export of household goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8119.TK1.