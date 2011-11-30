Nov 30 (Reuters) - RYOYO ELECTRO CORP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 64.64 71.70 85.00 (-9.9 pct) (+20.0 pct) Operating 1.09 1.15 1.40 (-4.9 pct) Recurring 1.24 1.32 1.60 (-6.1 pct) Net 697 mln 1.00 930 mln (-30.4 pct) EPS Y26.11 Y36.28 Y34.81 NOTE - Ryoyo Electro Corp is a trader specialising in electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8068.TK1.