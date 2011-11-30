Nov 30 (Reuters) -
RYOYO ELECTRO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
64.64 71.70 85.00
(-9.9 pct) (+20.0 pct)
Operating 1.09 1.15 1.40
(-4.9 pct)
Recurring 1.24 1.32 1.60
(-6.1 pct) Net
697 mln 1.00 930 mln
(-30.4 pct)
EPS Y26.11 Y36.28 Y34.81
NOTE - Ryoyo Electro Corp is a trader specialising in
electronics.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8068.TK1.