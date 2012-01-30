Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
Jan 30 (Reuters) - NEC CAPITAL SOLUTIONS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 240.00 240.00 Operating 12.00 10.00 Recurring 12.00 10.00 Net 6.00 5.00 NOTE - NEC Capital Solutions Ltd provides financial services and leases equipment.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8793.TK1.
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.