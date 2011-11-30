Nov 30 (Reuters) -
NIPPON PARKING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010
Jan 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.12
1.94 5.10 11.00
(+9.3 pct) (+4.3 pct)
Operating 212 mln 225 mln 770 mln
2.00 (-5.6 pct) (-24.9 pct)
Recurring 202 mln
176 mln 750 mln 1.87 (+14.8
pct) (-36.4 pct) Net
94 mln 64 mln 435 mln
1.11 (+46.0 pct) (+13.7 pct)
EPS Y28.32
Y19.14 Y130.29 Y331.26
NOTE - Nippon Parking Development Co Ltd offers consultant
services for efficient management and operations of parking
lots.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
