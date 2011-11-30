Nov 30 (Reuters) - NIPPON PARKING DEVELOPMENT CO LTD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 Jul 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.12 1.94 5.10 11.00 (+9.3 pct) (+4.3 pct) Operating 212 mln 225 mln 770 mln 2.00 (-5.6 pct) (-24.9 pct) Recurring 202 mln 176 mln 750 mln 1.87 (+14.8 pct) (-36.4 pct) Net 94 mln 64 mln 435 mln 1.11 (+46.0 pct) (+13.7 pct) EPS Y28.32 Y19.14 Y130.29 Y331.26 NOTE - Nippon Parking Development Co Ltd offers consultant services for efficient management and operations of parking lots. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2353.TK1.