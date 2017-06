Jan 30 (Reuters) - NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 337.00-347.00 Operating 61.50-66.50 Recurring 56.50-61.50 Net 28.50-31.50 EPS 57.30 yen-63.33 yen NOTE - Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd is a top-class producer of cathode-ray tube glass bulbs. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5214.TK1.