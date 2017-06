Feb 3 (Reuters) - APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.10 2.45 Operating 30 mln 90 mln Recurring 35 mln 95 mln Net 28 mln 75 mln NOTE - Applied Technology Co Ltd sells digital map systems and offers computer-related services for manufacturing companies. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4356.TK1.