Feb 3 (Reuters) - GUNZE LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 137.00 143.50 Operating 1.00 3.50 Recurring 800 mln 3.40 Net 500 mln 2.10 NOTE - Gunze Ltd is a major producer of knit underwear. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3002.TK1.