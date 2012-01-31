GE names John Flannery chief executive
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.
Jan 31 (Reuters) -
HITACHI KOKI CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 116.80 127.00 Operating
6.20 7.00 Recurring 6.00
6.80 Net 3.20 3.70 NOTE -
Hitachi Koki Co Ltd is a major electric tool maker affiliated
to Hitachi Ltd (6501.T). For latest earnings estimates
made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6581.TK1.
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w