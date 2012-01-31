Jan 31 (Reuters) - TOCHIGI BANK LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 52.50 50.00 Recurring 3.50 6.50 Net 1.50 4.00 NOTE - Tochigi Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8550.TK1.