SE Asia Stocks-Range-bound ahead of Fed meeting; Vietnam snaps 2-day fall

By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w