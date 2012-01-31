Jan 31 (Reuters) - KODENSHA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 34.30 37.10 Operating 400 mln 400 mln Recurring 410 mln 410 mln Net 95 mln 140 mln NOTE - Kodensha Co Ltd is an electrical engineering firm. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1948.TK1.