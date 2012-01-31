Jan 31 (Reuters) - MUSASHI SEIMITSU INDUSTRY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 122.80 124.60 Operating 10.60 10.90 Recurring 10.30 11.10 Net 4.60 6.40 NOTE - Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co Ltd is a car parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7220.TK1.