BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences receives CRL from FDA for biologics license application for CHS-1701
* Coherus Biosciences receives complete response letter from fda for its biologics license application for chs-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate)
Jan 31 (Reuters) - WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.56 9.70 Operating loss 550 mln loss 435 mln Recurring loss 325 mln loss 214 mln Net loss 170 mln loss 39 mln NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.
* Coherus Biosciences receives complete response letter from fda for its biologics license application for chs-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate)
BERLIN, June 12 Germany will apply to host the London-based regulators European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) following Britain's departure from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.