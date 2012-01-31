Jan 31 (Reuters) - CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.44 trln 2.42 trln Operating loss 75.00 loss 130.00 Recurring loss 100.00 loss 155.00 Net loss 110.00 loss 110.00 NOTE - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc is a major utility company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9502.TK1.