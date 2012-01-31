Jan 31 (Reuters) - MITSUBISHI KAKOKI KAISHA LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 35.50 35.50 Operating 290 mln 400 mln Recurring 200 mln 350 mln Net loss 300 mln prft 120 mln NOTE - Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd is a manufacturer of oil and chemical equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6331.TK1.