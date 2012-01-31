Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBARA JITSUGYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.70 25.50 Operating 1.04 800 mln Recurring 1.10 860 mln Net 600 mln 450 mln NOTE - Ebara Jitsugyo Co Ltd is a maker of water-processing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6328.TK1.
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.