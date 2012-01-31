Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBARA JITSUGYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 26.70 25.50 Operating 1.04 800 mln Recurring 1.10 860 mln Net 600 mln 450 mln NOTE - Ebara Jitsugyo Co Ltd is a maker of water-processing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6328.TK1.