Jan 31 (Reuters) - NIPPON COMPUTER DYNAMICS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.00 11.00 Operating 200 mln 200 mln Recurring 200 mln 200 mln Net 30 mln 130 mln NOTE - Nippon Computer Dynamics Co Ltd is engaged in systems development and offers 'help-desk' services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4783.TK1.