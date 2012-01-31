Jan 31 (Reuters) - TOKYO ENERGY & SYSTEMS INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 56.00 52.50 Recurring 4.00 2.50 Net 900 mln 650 mln NOTE - Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc is involved in installation of thermal power and nuclear power plant facilities. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1945.TK1.