GE names John Flannery chief executive
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - NISHISHIBA ELECTRIC CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 20.00 20.00 Operating 100 mln 380 mln Recurring 100 mln 340 mln Net loss 130 mln prft 200 mln NOTE - Nishishiba Electric Co Ltd is a major producer of ship-use electrical equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6591.TK1.
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w