Jan 31 (Reuters) - CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.28 trln 2.26 trln Operating loss 90.00 loss 145.00 Recurring loss 115.00 loss 170.00 Net loss 120.00 loss 120.00 NOTE - Chubu Electric Power Co Inc is a major utility company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9502.TK1.