Jan 31 (Reuters) - NIPPON YUSEN KK CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.80 trln 1.82 trln Operating loss 19.00 loss 10.50 Recurring loss 31.00 loss 22.50 Net loss 26.00 loss 18.00 NOTE - Nippon Yusen KK is a major shipping company, with century-old history of service. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9101.TK1.