GE names John Flannery chief executive
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - AKASAKA DIESELS LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.30 11.50 Operating loss 300 mln prft 100 mln Recurring loss 270 mln prft 100 mln Net loss 200 mln prft 50 mln NOTE - Akasaka Diesels Ltd is a specialised maker of marine diesel engines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6022.TK1.
By Shashwat Pradhan June 12 Southeast Asian markets were range-bound on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could provide cues on the pace of further rate tightening in the months to come. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday, investors will be focussing on whether the central bank thinks the U.S. economy is robust enough to withstand further rate hikes through 2017, and how it plans to w