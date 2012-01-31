BRIEF-Reliance General Insurance board approves listing on exchanges
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
Jan 31 (Reuters) - THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE CO PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.29 trln 3.83 trln Recurring 230.00 178.00 Net 17.00 32.00 NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8750.TK1.
* Reliance General Insurance (RGI) board approves listing on exchanges
June 12 General Electric Co on Monday named John Flannery chief executive of the company.