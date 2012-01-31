Jan 31 (Reuters) - THE DAI-ICHI MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE CO PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.29 trln 3.83 trln Recurring 230.00 178.00 Net 17.00 32.00 NOTE - The Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Co is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8750.TK1.