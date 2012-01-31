Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBARA JITSUGYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q1 div nil nil -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q3 div nil nil NOTE - Ebara Jitsugyo Co Ltd is a maker of water-processing equipment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6328.TK1.