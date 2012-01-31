Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBARA JITSUGYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q1 div nil nil -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q3 div nil nil NOTE - Ebara Jitsugyo Co Ltd is a maker of water-processing equipment. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6328.TK1.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.