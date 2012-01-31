Jan 31 (Reuters) - MEIHO ENTERPRISE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to July 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 3.30 Operating 130 mln Recurring loss 28 mln Net 1.75 NOTE - Meiho Enterprise Co Ltd is a real estate developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8927.TK1.