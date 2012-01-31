BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences receives CRL from FDA for biologics license application for CHS-1701
* Coherus Biosciences receives complete response letter from fda for its biologics license application for chs-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate)
Jan 31 (Reuters) - WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.58 9.72 Operating loss 545 mln loss 430 mln Recurring loss 320 mln loss 210 mln Net loss 270 mln loss 140 mln NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.
* Coherus Biosciences receives complete response letter from fda for its biologics license application for chs-1701 (pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate)
BERLIN, June 12 Germany will apply to host the London-based regulators European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) following Britain's departure from the European Union, a government spokesman said on Monday.