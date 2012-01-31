Jan 31 (Reuters) - WAKAMOTO PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.58 9.72 Operating loss 545 mln loss 430 mln Recurring loss 320 mln loss 210 mln Net loss 270 mln loss 140 mln NOTE - Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a pharmaceutical manufacturer with ethical drugs as mainline. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4512.TK1.