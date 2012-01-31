Jan 31 (Reuters) - EBARA JITSUGYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 23.70 22.00 Operating 850 mln 630 mln Recurring 950 mln 700 mln Net 570 mln 370 mln NOTE - Ebara Jitsugyo Co Ltd is a maker of water-processing equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6328.TK1.