Jan 31 (Reuters) - KIRIN HOLDINGS CO, LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 128.00 128.00 Recurring 97.00 98.00 Net 41.00 101.00 NOTE - Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd is a major beer brewer. Diversified into soft drinks, dairy foods and pharmaceuticals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .