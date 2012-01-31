S.Africa's Sibanye says 178 illegal miners now arrested at strike-hit Cooke mine

JOHANNESBURG, June 12 South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Monday that 178 illegal miners have now been arrested at its Cooke operations since the start of a violent wildcat strike last Tuesday. A company source, who declined to be identified because he is not authorised to speak on the record, also said the strike was continuing. The strike was triggered by worker resentment at a company drive to root out illegal miners, who pilfer gold from its shafts after gaining access by employe