Jan 31 (Reuters) - JAPAN LIFELINE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.36 22.42 Operating 960 mln 1.42 Net 524 mln 1.05 NOTE - Japan Lifeline Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in medical equipment. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7575.TK1.